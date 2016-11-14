Story highlights Swedish prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Assange in August 2010

He has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012

London (CNN) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has begun giving a statement in the presence of a Swedish prosecutor regarding allegations he sexually assaulted two women in the country six years ago, WikiLeaks tweeted Monday.

The questioning took place in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the 45-year-old Australian has been holed up since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

"After UN & court findings condemning 6 years of abuses by Sweden against Assange, Sweden finally takes his statement for the first time ever," the official WikiLeaks account tweeted.

Wikileaks also released a statement Monday, complaining that Assange's Swedish lawyer, Per Samuelson, was not notified or summoned to attend the session, which it called a "clear breach of process."

The statement said that there were many "irregularities in Sweden's preliminary investigation, which the UN has described as 'excessive and unnecessary' ."

