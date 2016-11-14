Story highlights Swedish prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Assange in August 2010

He has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012

London (CNN) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has given a statement in the presence of a Swedish prosecutor regarding allegations he sexually assaulted two women in the country six years ago, WikiLeaks tweeted Monday.

The questioning took place in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the 45-year-old Australian has been holed up since 2012.

"After UN & court findings condemning 6 years of abuses by Sweden against Assange, Sweden finally takes his statement for the first time ever," the official WikiLeaks account tweeted.

Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren arrives at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for Julian Assange's questioning.

Swedish prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Assange in August 2010, based on allegations of sexual assault by two female WikiLeaks volunteers in Sweden, and have sought his extradition for years. Assange has denied the allegations.

Ecuador granted Assange political asylum after he said he feared extradition to Sweden could lead to another extradition to the United States, where he could face the death penalty if he is charged and convicted of publishing government secrets through WikiLeaks.

