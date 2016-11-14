Story highlights "The Walking Dead" answered a major question about Judith's paternity in the most recent episode

Actor Andrew Lincoln said the reveal 'blew my mind'

(CNN) Warning: This story contains spoilers from the latest episode of "The Walking Dead."

Negan certainly took more than his fair share from the residents of Alexandria during his first trip to the compound, but he also inadvertently gave fans a gift: the answer to a question that has been plaguing "Walking Dead" fans for a long time.

In Sunday's episode, viewers learned that Rick's best friend Shane (Jon Bernthal), is the father of baby Judith -- and Rick knew this the whole time.

"I know Judith isn't mine -- I know it," Rick (Andrew Lincoln) told Michonne (Danai Gurira) in an emotional scene. "I love her. She's my daughter but she isn't mine."

