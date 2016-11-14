Luke Perry's kind words for Shannen Doherty

Story highlights
(CNN)Dylan still loves Brenda.
Luke Perry had some kind word's for former co-star Shannen Doherty recently.
The actor appeared on a "Beverly Hills 90210" panel with several other actors from the show at Rewind Con, a convention dedicated to pop culture, held in Chicago. Perry took a minute to shout out the cancer-stricken actress who was not present.
"Here's the deal. None of us are up here today without Shannen," Perry said. "Oftentimes, Shannen's contributions to the show get forgotten or they somehow get minimized."
The pair were enormously popular as love-struck teens Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh on the hit 90s show.
But off-screen, there were rumblings that the not everyone in the cast got along.
"She gets thrown under a bus," Perry said. "I've been accused of driving that bus. The reality is she's a very big part of the success of that program."
These days Doherty is getting nothing but support as she battles breast cancer. Perry said he learned a great deal from working with her.
"I'm just really glad she was there for me as a scene partner," he said. "Any of the issues or anything anyone ever talked about with Shannen, one thing I could always tell them was when she was on the mark and we were doing our work, I had no problems."