Luke Perry's kind words for Shannen Doherty

(CNN) Dylan still loves Brenda.

Luke Perry had some kind word's for former co-star Shannen Doherty recently.

The actor appeared on a "Beverly Hills 90210" panel with several other actors from the show at Rewind Con, a convention dedicated to pop culture, held in Chicago. Perry took a minute to shout out the cancer-stricken actress who was not present.

"Here's the deal. None of us are up here today without Shannen," Perry said. "Oftentimes, Shannen's contributions to the show get forgotten or they somehow get minimized."

