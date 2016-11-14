Kendall Jenner goes on a digital detox and deletes her Instagram

Story highlights
- Kendall Jenner deletes her Instagram account
- Jenner has voiced concerns in the past over her family being too connected to social media
(CNN)It just got slightly harder to keep up with Kendall Jenner.
The model's Instagram account mysteriously disappeared on Sunday. When you search for Jenner's page, you get an error message that reads "Sorry, this page isn't available."
The 21-year-old has left her more than 60 million Instagram followers shocked and confused. Many of whom took to Twitter to voice their concerns.
One fan wrote: "We want you back on Instagram. We love you girl."
While another wrote: "@KendallJenner please tell us something about your instagram acc!! we're worried."
Jenner recently told Allure magazine that she's sick of how connected her sisters are to their mobile devices and that sometimes she'll quit social media to clear her mind.
"Sometimes I delete Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat off my phone for a couple days," she said.
Jenner is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who hasn't been back on social media since being robbed at gunpoint last month in Paris.
But Jenner has yet to do a full digital detox -- her Twitter and Facebook pages are still active.