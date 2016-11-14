Kendall Jenner goes on a digital detox and deletes her Instagram

Story highlights Kendall Jenner deletes her Instagram account

Jenner has voiced concerns in the past over her family being too connected to social media

(CNN) It just got slightly harder to keep up with Kendall Jenner.

The model's Instagram account mysteriously disappeared on Sunday. When you search for Jenner's page, you get an error message that reads "Sorry, this page isn't available."

The 21-year-old has left her more than 60 million Instagram followers shocked and confused. Many of whom took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

One fan wrote: "We want you back on Instagram. We love you girl."

we want you back on instagram, we 💘 you girl @KendallJenner — new acc 🌸 (@voguehadidd) November 14, 2016

While another wrote: "@KendallJenner please tell us something about your instagram acc!! we're worried."

