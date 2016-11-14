Jamie Foxx, Hilary Swank and more team up for Global Down Syndrome fashion show

Story highlights Jamie Foxx, Hilary Swank, Queen Latifah and more celebs attend the Global Down Syndrome Foundation fashion show

Foxx was there to support his sister

(CNN) Jamie Foxx is a good big brother.

The Oscar winner cheered on his sister, DeOndra Dixon, during a fashion show charity event over the weekend benefiting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Dixon, who has Down syndrome, walked the runway with Queen Latifah and based on the photos, clearly worked it.

Queen Latifah walks the runway with DeOndra Dixon during the 2016 Global Down Syndrome Foundation "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show.

Latifah, Peyton Manning and Hilary Swank were among the celebrities who attended the Be Beautiful Be Yourself show held in Denver on Saturday.

"My whole reason for being here tonight is because I believe in equality for everybody," Swank said in a press video for the event. "There's no one who should be told they can't have an education or have all the rights as the next person -- no matter how differently abled you are."

Oscar winner Hilary Swank walks the runway with two models during the 2016 Global Down Syndrome Foundation "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show.

