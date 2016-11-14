Story highlights Emma Stone joins the chorus of celebs speaking out about their disappointment following the election

(CNN) Put Emma Stone on the growing list of celebrities who are having trouble processing the results of the presidential election.

Last Tuesday, Hollywood was quick to jump into the post election conversation on social media after Donald Trump was declared President-elect. But Stone, who is not on social media, joined the chorus of the disappointed while speaking to CNN this weekend at the 8th Annual Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Stone, star of Oscar favorite " La La Land ," admitted the results were "incredibly painful." But she also sees the loss of Hillary Clinton as "galvanizing."

"I think it's a real wake up call and chance for us to all unite and do the very, very best we can to speak out and be brave," she said.

