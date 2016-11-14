Story highlights Crane was found murdered in 1978

A reporter had new DNA testing done

(CNN) The death of "Hogan's Heroes" star Bob Crane has been one of Hollywood's biggest unsolved mysteries for almost 40 years.

Now a reporter may have cracked the case.

Phoenix Fox 10 anchor John Hook has re-investigated the case and on Monday night will reveal his findings on air.

Crane, who played the beloved Col. Hogan in the series, was found bludgeoned to death in his Scottsdale, Arizona, apartment in 1978.

The case captured headlines as it came along with revelations regarding Crane and his sex life, which included videotaping and photographing his sexual encounters with women.

