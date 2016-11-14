New Zealand quake leaves cows stranded on a tiny 'island'

(CNN) Three New Zealand cows found themselves stranded on a small island of grass after an earthquake triggered landslides that swallowed the earth around them.

Footage from New Zealand's Newshub shows two cows and a calf trapped near the coastal community of Kaikoura, where the 7.8-magnitude quake struck Monday.

We don't know how the cows were eventually rescued -- or if.

Kaikoura is some 93 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Christchurch. It's where the deadly quake struck just after midnight, and caused a series of aftershocks.