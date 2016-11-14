Pakistan to Afghan refugees: Leave or be deported

Story highlights Deadline of November 15 for Afghan refugees in Pakistan to secure documentation or leave

Hundreds of thousands of people could be deported

(CNN) The fate of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan is hanging in the balance as they face a deadline to leave the country or be deported.

Currently, all undocumented Afghan migrants and refugees in Pakistan face an official deadline of November 15 to secure documentation or leave.

But pressure has been growing for the authorities to extend the deadline to allow more time for the returnees to transition peacefully back to Afghanistan.

On Monday, a meeting was held between lawmakers at Pakistan's Ministry of States and Frontier Regions -- which also oversees the Office of Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees -- to discuss the deadline. A proposal for the next steps has now been submitted to the Prime Minister's office, which will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans could be deported from Pakistan, like 38-year-old Noorulhadah, who has lived in the country since he was 3, when his family fled from the Russian invasion.

Exodus