The man behind North Korea's next generation of architects

(CNN) Mega monuments, symmetrical Soviet-style high rises and grand boulevards. That's what normally comes to mind when picturing North Korean architecture.

But the streets of Pyongyang are evolving.

Curved lines, asymmetric designs and pops of color are enriching new areas such as Mirae Scientists Street -- a new residential area next to next to Pyongyang Station -- showcasing an eclectic mix of building styles that would have been inconceivable a decade ago.

Amid the building boom, foreign architects including Singapore-based Calvin Chua have seized the rare opportunity to help shape the next generation of North Korean architects.

This Raphael Olivier photograph shows an example of a minimal structure built by the Russians after the Korean war. Scroll down for a gallery of Olivier's work.

International architecture students visit North Korea for 10 days to work with local students and architects on different design approaches in urban development.

CNN spoke with the Singapore University of Technology and Design adjunct assistant professor about working with North Korean architects and students, and how they're transforming the cityscape.

When did you first visit North Korea?

I went there in 2008 as a tourist. The first impression I had was the city's monumentality -- the strategically distributed public squares, monuments, and strong vistas along the boulevards in Pyongyang. From that perspective, the city was orderly and well-choreographed.

What defines North Korean architecture?

Most of the buildings are made of concrete, because that's the material that's readily available. To import steel from China would be too expensive. And because of all the sanctions, it's even more difficult. The entire city was flattened after the Korean War (1950-1953), so to some extent, a lot of the architectural styles and influences really came from the initial assistance provided by other communist states like East Germany and the Soviet Union.

How is working in North Korea different from visiting as a tourist?

As a tourist, you'll be so bombarded by the monuments and boulevards that it's hard to appreciate what's unique about North Korean architecture. After going to North Korea many times, you start to discover the small details of the city rather than the giant monuments.

The way each house has a small balcony and everyone has potted plants -- that interests me much more because it reflects how people live in the city. Or the presence of mini department stores -- basically, shops where you can buy anything, from shoes to clothes to solar panels within 1,000 square feet (100 sqm).

That's uniquely Pyongyang. You don't find that in other cities.

What surprised your students about working in North Korea?

It's a general perception that North Koreans are not very vocal. I think that when you talk about something that is more politically neutral, like urban planning or architecture, they can be critical and analytical.

A lot of people never expect the North Korean participants to be so forthcoming with their ideas -- that's been a pleasant surprise.

What types of projects do the students work on?

Instead of designing the types of architecture that are already prevalent in Pyongyang, we focus on developing urban strategies for challenging sites in the city.

For example, we look at how to adaptively reuse and change old or empty buildings -- that is conceptually new for the North Korean architects. Typically in North Korea, you would simply refurbish or demolish an existing building rather than changing its function.

Despite the building boom, a number of buildings are empty in the city. It is important to consider how to adaptively reuse these existing buildings, rather than tearing them down.

What's it like to work with North Korean architects?

North Korean architects are very skilled with their design software. They are able to produce drawings and models, or even renderings, at a very fast speed. There is, however, a difference in how we approach design. In North Korea, architecture is a very formulaic practice, whereas the foreign students tend to spend more time thinking about the context, and the theoretical implications of design strategies.

How has architecture in North Korea changed over time?

If you look at the timeline of development in Pyongyang you can broadly break it down into a few phases. The 1950s was a neoclassical period where East German and Soviet architects were invited to participate in design projects in Pyongyang. Then we have the modernist era in the 60s and 70s, which was followed by the revival of vernacular Korean architectural elements, like Korean hipped roofs, built with concrete in the 80s.

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang International Cinema House –



(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set." More: Photographer Raphael Olivier recently went on an architecture tour of Pyongyang. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each building he photographed.(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set." Ryugyong Hotel – "This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off." Pyongyang metro – "One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth." Changgwang-won Health Complex – "One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work." The Workers Party Foundation Monument – "Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It's made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength." Changgwang-won health complex – "Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building's circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background." Two Sisters Monument – "This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone." Pyongyang Sports Village – "This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling." Overpass – "A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape." Pyongyang Ice Rink – "Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge." Pyongyang Ice Rink Interior – "Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors." Pyongyang Central Youth Hall – "A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture." Pyongyang International Cinema House – The cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years. Dressing room of a private sauna, Changgwang-won health complex – "Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city." A barbershop inside Changgwang-won health complex – "The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms." A building in central Pyongyang – "The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War. It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation." Koryo Hotel – "Pyongyang's most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city." Golden Lane Bowling Alley – "This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet." View of East Pyongyang – "A view of the capital's east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings." Residential building in Pyongyang – "A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It's perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city." Pyongyang Grand Theatre – "The North Korean Revolutionary Opera is performed at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, which exhibits a unique mix of socialist modernist architecture with Korean influences."



To see more of Olivier's work, visit his "The North Korean Revolutionary Opera is performed at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, which exhibits a unique mix of socialist modernist architecture with Korean influences."To see more of Olivier's work, visit his website Hide Caption 21 of 21

And more recently? What trends are you seeing?

The architecture is evolving. The practice is driven by the amount of construction that's taking place in the city. Increasingly, they are moving away from standardized designs. North Korean architects are inventing more individual qualities in their buildings.

So in the past, if you looked at older neighborhood, or even streets, like Kwangbok Street and Tongil Street -- all the buildings were designed, composed and replicated in a particular way that shared a similar geometrical language.

And in the new developments?

If you look at newer streets, like Mirae Street and Ryomyong Street, within a short span of just half a mile (1 kilometer), you get a diverse collection of buildings with different forms and façades.. For example, you get to see 30-story towers being erected in the middle of a low-rise urban block, which would have been unthinkable in the past. It seems to suggest that the planners, the architects, are slowly deviating away from a more cohesive, coherent urban design.

What are some major concerns among North Korean architects?

It ranges from technical issues such as improving insulation and waterproofing for buildings to developing a sustainable development framework for the city. We have led discussions and workshops on a series of issues, for example how to develop a sustainability guideline for the city.

Is it hard for foreign architects to work in North Korea?

It's slightly more difficult for architects to get involved in projects in North Korea -- firstly, the local architects are very capable themselves. Also, the lack of communication lines make it really difficult. You can't hold a Skype call, for example. You can email, but the best way to communicate is to be there in person.