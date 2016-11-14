Peter Vale is a Professor of Humanities and the Director of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS), University of Johannesburg. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) Africa is likely to slide down the list of foreign policy priorities of a Donald Trump administration. This is because America's foreign policy is determined by both domestic and foreign issues.

This isn't going to be something that is of much concern to the new president-elect.

For example, I don't think he is going to be very interested in what is happening in Somalia or Ethiopia or in other parts of Africa where there may be conflict. Trump hasn't got a great capacity for detail, so at best he will live by macro assessments.

The other break with tradition is that it's impossible to predict who he will chose as his assistant-secretary of state for Africa. As a follower of foreign policy over the past 40 years it has been possible, in nearly all instances, to know who the new incumbent is likely to be. Examples include Chester Crocker Hank Cohen and Susan Rice . Now with Trump, we simply have no indication.

With this in mind I think it is really important for African countries, including South Africa, to be very conscious, constructive and conspicuous in their choices of ambassador. These appointments will be crucial in opening the doors to the new Trump administration. The worst that African countries can do, however difficult it will be politically, would be to show their displeasure and hold their noses.

Security will be a major issue

Security is going to be a major issue on Trump's foreign policy agenda. This points directly at the US African Command, which was established in 2007. Africom , as it is generally known, is one of six of the US Defence Department's "geographic combatant commands and is responsible to the Secretary of Defence for military relations with African nations, the African Union and African regional security organisations".

When it comes to American policy in Africa, Africom is very likely to emerge as its central piece. Given Trump's expressed, belligerent views on the Muslim world, Africom will be set to be the lynchpin. I think African countries should resist this because it is central to American ideology in the world and will bring African countries into conflict with China. But whether African states will in fact resist is a different issue.

In fact, I think one of the issues African leaders will have to be careful about now is how they have to manage their relationships with China and the US. The US has been a little bit lackadaisical in its approach to Africa while China has made great strides on the continent. Not all, in my view, bad. The US will in all likelihood resist the inroads China has made, an issue African leaders will have to manage with kid gloves.

Trade won't be a given

The African Growth and Opportunity Act AGOA , which came into effect 16 years ago, is aimed at expanding US trade and investment with sub-Saharan Africa. It is supposed to "stimulate economic growth, to encourage economic integration, and to facilitate sub-Saharan Africa's integration into the global economy".

There's still some life left in the act. But it's clear that Trump is protectionist . He is not going to tolerate any expansion or extension of the agreement, or any misunderstandings . This means American trade policy under Trump needs to be watched closely.

There is also likely to be a decline in aid to Africa from the US. For some African countries aid from the US is absolutely crucial. Take Malawi for example, where it is essential and necessary. As a businessman Trump will want something in return and it's unlikely he will get his sort of returns on investment from most African countries. His possible response will be that of a reality show host -- eject any errant contestants.

Another factor that will affect investment is that Trump is going to improve American infrastructure. I think he is going to borrow and he is going to use the money to rebuild the US because that is his project, to "make America great again". He will most certainly not care if it comes at the expense of aid to or trade with a number African countries.

The next four years promise to test Africa's place in the world. The lodestars by which we have understood politics such as rightwing, fiscal conservative, social conservative are all going to be overturned.