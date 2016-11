(CNN) Less than a week after Donald Trump's ascent to President-elect, Fareed Zakaria examines the divisions that he says helped carry Trump to the door of the White House -- and left millions of Americans terrified.

From New York to Los Angeles, thousands of demonstrators have marched in American cities since Trump's unexpected victory capped an acrimonious campaign.

Groups across the country are angry about policies Trump has promised to enforce concerning immigration, the environment, LGBT rights and other issues.

Charles Watkins speaks out at an anti-Trump protest in Denver on November 9.

Crowds rally outside Trump Tower in New York on November 9.

Sasha Savenko, left, and Sydney Kane join thousands of protesters in Seattle on November 9.

Demonstrators gather before the start of an anti-Trump rally on Boston Common on November 9.

A woman argues with police officers during a protest in New York on November 9. Erin Michelle Threlfall, the woman pictured, told The Huffington Post she was attempting to intervene on behalf of a man she says the police were beating.

Protesters rally against Trump in New York's Union Square on November 9.

Thousands march down Fifth Avenue in New York on November 9. Authorities estimated as many as 5,000 people protested Trump's victory outside Trump Tower.

Trump protesters take to the streets in Philadelphia on November 9.

One demonstrator consoles another during a protest at Washington Square Park in New York on November 9.

Protesters in Chicago display anti-Trump signs near the Trump International Hotel and Tower on November 9.

A crowd gathers in front of the White House for a candlelight vigil on November 9.

Police respond to a fire set by anti-Trump protesters in Oakland, California, on November 9. Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at officers.

A protester yells during an anti-Trump rally in Boston on November 9.

Demonstrators march down Second Avenue in Seattle on November 9.

Protesters set an effigy of Trump on fire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9.

Numerous cars at a Toyota dealership were smashed as people protested in Portland on November 10.

Police officers look on as someone protests in Portland on November 10.

Police officers stand guard as they slowly clear Trump protesters from the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on November 10.

A protester kicks the window of a Bank of America branch in Portland, Oregon, on November 10. What started out as a peaceful march with more than 4,000 people quickly turned violent. Portland police publicly declared a "riot" because of "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior," according to posts on the department's Twitter page.

A large crowd gathers at the University of Minnesota to protest Trump on November 10.

A man walks by anti-Trump graffiti in downtown Oakland, California, on November 11. Thousands of protesters have wreaked havoc on the city during anti-Trump marches, causing vandalism, fires and destruction of property.

Hundreds of Donald Trump protesters hold a demonstration in Washington Square Park in New York on November 11.

A Donald Trump protester is arrested after marching in the street on Sixth Avenue on November 11 in New York.

Demonstrators march to Trump Tower in Chicago on November 12 as marches continue across the United States against the policies of President-elect Donald Trump.

Demonstrators distribute safety pins as a sign of solidarity against intolerance during a rally against US President-elect Donald Trump in Union Square on Saturday, November 12, in New York. At least 25 US cities have seen protests since Trump won the presidential election.

There have also been reports of racist graffiti and hate crimes post-election.

On the latest episode of GPS , Zakaria says Trump's victory has highlighted the division between urban versus rural and the winners and losers in America's meritocracy.

The Republican Party knew how to show respect to the have-nots, Zakaria says. But he says racism also played a part in Trump's victory.

Right-wing populism

Countries such as France and Germany, where the white majority populations have faced a rise in immigrants, have also seen a strengthening in right-wing populism, he says.

"Perhaps the phenomenon might be better described as a reaction to cultural change, but it often expresses itself simply as hostility to people who are different, and are usually brown and black."

And Trump connected with his target audience.

"Donald Trump's political skill was to speak defiantly about both these sensitive issues -- elitism and race -- in a simple, direct and politically incorrect way that connected with white voters, particularly white men," Zakaria says.

"But in doing so, he also terrified tens of millions of other Americans."