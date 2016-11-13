Story highlights Brooklyn woman seeks volunteers after hearing of a Muslim woman who was harassed on the subway

She creates an online Google Doc for New Yorkers willing to accompany fearful commuters

The initiative aims to help minorities, Muslims and LGBT people feel safe on public transport

(CNN) After President-elect Donald Trump's election win, and amid fears of heightened bigotry and hate crimes, a Brooklyn woman has set up an online form where citizens can volunteer to accompany vulnerable commuters who are worried about being harassed on their way to school or work.

Kayla Santosuosso, the deputy director of the Arab American Association of New York, created the online signup sheet on Thursday evening, after being contacted about a Muslim woman in Harlem who, in the two days since the election, had twice been harassed and threatened on her train journey to college.

"I got a direct message from someone in my network asking me if I knew somebody who could help accompany her," Santosuosso said.

"She had notified the police but she was still facing the prospect of having to go to school in the morning on her own and she was scared."

Santosuosso immediately wrote a public Facebook post to see if anyone was available to help.

