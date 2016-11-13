California deputy shot in the head; suspect caught

Story highlights Deputy Dennis Wallace, a 20-year veteran of the department, dies after being shot in the head

Police catch the suspect, David Machado, 36, after a manhunt on Sunday

(CNN) Police have arrested a man they say fatally shot a police officer in central California on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Dennis Wallace, a 20-year veteran of the department, was shot twice "in direct contact with his head" in Fox Grove Park, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said.

Wallace was 53 years old. The sheriff said Wallace "was calling in the stolen car to dispatch and then everything went silent. When more officers arrived at the scene he was found dead from two close-range gunshots to the head."

Police caught the suspect, David Machado, 36, after a manhunt on Sunday.

Machado is suspected of carjacking someone in the nearby community of Keyes after fatally shooting Wallace.

Read More