Story highlights Unidentified police officer shot by suspect, but expected to survive

Suspect shot and killed early Saturday morning

(CNN) A police officer in Anchorage, Alaska was ambushed and shot several times by a suspect Saturday, the city's police chief said.

That suspect was shot and killed by another responding officer, said the Anchorage Police Chief Chris Tolley.

The wounded police officer did not have life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Neither the suspect nor the police officer's names were released Saturday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. when a police officer approached a pedestrian, whom he thought could be involved in a theft.

That man held a gun and opened fire on the officer. The injured officer called for help and another Anchorage police officer arrived and shot the suspect.

