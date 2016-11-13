Story highlights Djokovic wins ATP World Tour Finals opener

Beats Dominic Thiem in three sets

Djokovic has dropped to 2nd in rankings

Monfils and Raonic also in Ivan Lendl group

(CNN) Novak Djokovic's quest to regain his world number one ranking began with a battling three-set victory over Dominic Thiem at the ATP World Tour Finals in London Sunday.

Djokovic, bidding to win the prestigious title for the fifth straight time to topple Andy Murray from top spot, had to survive a scare against his Austrian opponent as he lost a thrilling first set tiebreaker, 12-10.

But the Serbian hit back to sweep the remaining two sets for a 6-7 6-0 6-2 victory in just over two hours at the 02 Arena.

.@DjokerNole comes back from a set down to open his 2016 #ATPFinals with a win, d. #Thiem for the 4th time. More: https://t.co/rrBYNfJZTA pic.twitter.com/JopifCXON7 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 13, 2016

The other two players in the Ivan Lendl Group, Milos Raonic and Gael Monfils, play later Sunday.

