Story highlights
- Djokovic wins ATP World Tour Finals opener
- Beats Dominic Thiem in three sets
- Djokovic has dropped to 2nd in rankings
- Monfils and Raonic also in Ivan Lendl group
(CNN)Novak Djokovic's quest to regain his world number one ranking began with a battling three-set victory over Dominic Thiem at the ATP World Tour Finals in London Sunday.
Djokovic, bidding to win the prestigious title for the fifth straight time to topple Andy Murray from top spot, had to survive a scare against his Austrian opponent as he lost a thrilling first set tiebreaker, 12-10.
But the Serbian hit back to sweep the remaining two sets for a 6-7 6-0 6-2 victory in just over two hours at the 02 Arena.
The other two players in the Ivan Lendl Group, Milos Raonic and Gael Monfils, play later Sunday.
Djokovic lost his No.1 ranking when Murray won the Paris Masters last weekend, the Briton on a streak of four straight tournament victories.
Murray begins his campaign Monday against Croatia's Marin Cilic.
Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori make up the other members of the John McEnroe Group in the eight-man elite field.
more to follow