Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 14, 2016

Updated 4:52 PM ET, Sun November 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

November 14, 2016

Natural disasters are covered extensively today in reports from New Zealand to North America. We're explaining why part of the South Pacific is prone to earthquakes, we're examining the fight against forest fires in Appalachia, and we're exploring how a drought may be preventing tornadoes in the U.S. Also featured: good and bad news for Egypt's economy.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!