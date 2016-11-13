CNN Student News - November 14, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 14, 2016

Natural disasters are covered extensively today in reports from New Zealand to North America. We're explaining why part of the South Pacific is prone to earthquakes, we're examining the fight against forest fires in Appalachia, and we're exploring how a drought may be preventing tornadoes in the U.S. Also featured: good and bad news for Egypt's economy.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More