Ryan: 'We are not planning on erecting a deportation force'

Story highlights Trump has said he wanted a "deportation force" during the campaign

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that's not his focus

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday despite Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, lawmakers are not prepared to form a deportation force to round-up and deport undocumented immigrants.

"We are not planning on erecting a deportation force. Donald Trump's not planning on that," Ryan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"I think we should put people's minds at ease: That is not what our focus is. That is not what we're focused on. We're focused on securing the border. We think that's first and foremost, before we get into any other immigration issue, we've got to know who's coming and going into the country -- we've got to secure the border," he added.

Trump told CBS' Lesley Stahl in a "60 Minutes" interview set to air Sunday night that he st still plans to build a US-Mexico border wall.

And asked if he'd accept a fence instead of a wall, Trump said: "For certain areas I would, but certain areas, a wall is more appropriate. I'm very good at this, it's called construction." Trump added that "there could be some fencing."

