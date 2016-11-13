Michael Moore: Oprah or Tom Hanks for president

Story highlights "Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah or Tom Hanks," he said

"The Republicans do this," Moore added

Washington (CNN) Oprah or Tom Hanks for president, and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison for Democratic National Committee chairman.

That's the leadership that liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is pitching as Democrats navigate a leadership vacuum now that Hillary Clinton has lost to Donald Trump and President Barack Obama is preparing to leave the White House.

"Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah or Tom Hanks ... why don't we run beloved people?" Moore told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"We have so many of them," he said. "The Republicans do this -- they run Reagan and the Terminator and other people." It was a reference to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as former President Ronald Reagan.

"Why don't we run somebody that the American people love and are really drawn to, and that are smart and have good politics and all that?" Moore said.

Read More