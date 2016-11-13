Conway: Trump considering 'special session' to repeal Obamacare on Inauguration Day

Story highlights "It would be a pretty remarkable move," Conway said

He would seek to deliver on his campaign promise

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says the President-elect is considering calling a "special session" of Congress on the day he's sworn in to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

"(Trump) has talked about convening a special session on January 20 after he is sworn in as President of the United States to do this very thing, to repeal and replace Obamacare," Conway said on "Fox News Sunday."

"It would be a pretty remarkable move," she added.

It's unclear why Trump would need a "special session," since Congress is in session year-round, unlike state legislatures that meet a few months out of the year and are at times convened under special circumstances.

Trump has backed away from his pledges to repeal Obama's health care law in its entirety. He said after their meeting Thursday that he favors keeping the law's rules barring insurers from turning away those with pre-existing conditions, as well as its allowance that those up to age 26 can remain on their parents' insurance.

