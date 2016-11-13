Conway, Reid trade barbs over Trump

Story highlights Trump's campaign manager called Reid's comments "beyond the pale"

Reid aide shot back with a statement Sunday

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway said Sunday Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's attacks on Donald Trump last week were "beyond the pale" -- and seemed, at least briefly, to hint at a lawsuit.

Reid on Friday had said that "the election of Donald Trump has emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America" and that "white nationalists, Vladimir Putin and ISIS are celebrating Donald Trump's victory, while innocent, law-abiding Americans are wracked with fear."

"I find Harry Reid's public comments and insults about Donald Trump and other Republicans to be beyond the pale. They're incredibly disappointing. Talk about not wanting my children to listen to somebody," Conway, Trump's campaign manager, said on "Fox News Sunday."

Then, she added: "He should be very careful about characterizing somebody in a legal sense. He thinks -- he thinks he's just being some kind of political pundit there, but I would say be very careful about the way you characterize it."

Conway's reference to "a legal sense" led host Chris Wallace to follow up, pressing Conway on whether she was suggesting Trump might sue Reid.

