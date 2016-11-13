Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemns 'voter suppression' after election

Story highlights Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is denouncing what he called "voter suppression" tactics in the election

Abdul-Jabbar has been an outspoken political advocate and backed Hillary Clinton during the election

New York (CNN) Former NBA star turned activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is denouncing what he called "voter suppression" tactics he says influenced the results of last Tuesday's presidential election.

"We saw a lot of Republican legislatures across the country do everything they could to inhibit poor people and people of color from participating in a democratic process," Abdul-Jabbar told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Sunday. "And that has resulted in what we have to deal with now."

Abdul-Jabbar's concerns echoed those recently brought by NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, who last week said on CNN the Voting Rights Act needs to be fixed.

Parts of that law, passed during America's civil rights movement in 1965, were struck down by the US Supreme Court in 2013.

"I'm not doing anything to try to inhibit Mr. (Donald) Trump from governing -- that is his job now," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I do hope that people who were disenfranchised in the process of the campaign get their voting rights back, because we will definitely have to have a reckoning on this."

