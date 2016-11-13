How to unite a divided America

Story highlights Donald Trump's election shows the United States is divided into two nations: Progressive America and Traditional America

John S. Dickerson: If the US hopes to be united again, we must understand our neighbors from the "other" America

(CNN) Donald Trump's victory as President-elect has proven that America is not one nation, but two. These two Americas are deeply divided by mistrust and misunderstanding. One America is rejoicing, while another grieves in disbelief.

In January, Trump's new party will retool federal and international policies to recalibrate the government's internal and global posture. Then, four or eight years from now, the "other" America will likely retake the White House and reverse those actions. I believe we can do better than whipsaw between two angry, divisive extremes every presidential term or two.

John Dickerson

If the United States hopes to ever become united again, we must begin to understand our American neighbors from the "other" America. We must establish diplomatic understanding. I believe this is possible.

I have unique experience with these two Americas because my life straddles the line between them. I was raised in the Rust Belt, in a white family, in a semi-rural setting. Then I moved to the other America: working in a metropolis as a nationally awarded journalist in mainstream news media. I now live in the San Francisco Bay area, but I teach at an evangelical church.

Every day I interact with friends and family from both of the Americas. Like a child of two divorcing parents, I see how each thinks. In simplistic terms, we might name these two Progressive America and Traditional America. Each represented about 48% of the nation in Tuesday's vote.