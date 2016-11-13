We're not just a nation; we're a nation family

The 2016 presidential race, in photos
Louisa Hill, 3, walks onto a stage in Hanover, New Hampshire, as Clinton speaks on July 3, 2015.
Bush is seen on a camera at the Iowa State Fair on August 14, 2015.
Cruz speaks during the annual banquet of the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition on September 19, 2015.
Clinton, right, appears on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" opposite Kate McKinnon, who has been playing Clinton during the campaign, on October 3, 2015.
Trump is flanked by impersonators Taran Killam, left, and Darrell Hammond during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue on November 7, 2015.
Sanders sits in an Atlanta cafe with rapper Killer Mike on November 23, 2015. The rapper introduced Sanders at a campaign event later that day.
Hidayah Martinez Jaka wears an American flag hijab as Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley speaks at a mosque in Sterling, Virginia, on December 11, 2015.
A supporter reacts as Trump signs her poster during a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts, on January 4, 2016.
A protester is removed by security personnel during a Trump campaign event in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on January 8, 2016.
While visiting the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, on January 18, 2016, Sanders touches the actual jail bars that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was behind when he wrote his "Letter from Birmingham Jail" in 1963.
A giant Trump poster is illuminated outside a home in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 28, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum, second from right, drinks a beer at a pub in Waukee, Iowa, on January 28, 2016. The former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania also ran in 2012.
A woman in a Princess Leia costume makes a "Star Wars"-themed plea for Sanders during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on January 30, 2016.
Sanders speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 31, 2016.
Clinton plays goalie during a campaign stop at an indoor-soccer center in Las Vegas on February 13, 2016. After her loss in New Hampshire, Clinton rebounded to win the Nevada primary on February 20.
Cruz speaks from a truck bed at a rally in Pahrump, Nevada, on February 21, 2016.
Bernie Sanders is joined by his wife, Jane, at a rally in Burlington, Vermont, on March 1, 2016. Sanders won his state's primary on Super Tuesday, but he lost to Clinton in seven of the other 10 states.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of the Republican presidential candidates, poses with a Sanders impersonator at the end of a town-hall meeting in Palatine, Illinois, on March 9, 2016.
Kasich celebrates his Ohio primary victory on March 15, 2016. It was the only win of his campaign.
Cruz laughs at a poster while speaking a town-hall event in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2016.
Kasich has lunch at a deli during a campaign stop in New York on April 7, 2016.
Clinton shakes hands during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 25, 2016.
A military-style truck promoting Trump's campaign passes over the Memorial Bridge in Washington during the annual Rolling Thunder biker rally on May 29, 2016. The event is a tradition on Memorial Day weekend, paying tribute to prisoners of war and Americans missing in action.
Sanders, at center in the light-blue shirt, watches a playoff basketball game in Oakland, California, on May 30, 2016. The candidate, campaigning for the state's primary, saw the Golden State Warriors win Game 7 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals.
People wait in line to attend a Sanders rally in San Francisco on June 6, 2016.
Naked women hold mirrors as part of a large-scale art installation in Cleveland, across from the site of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2016. The project by artist Spencer Tunick is called "Everything She Says Means Everything."
A Republican's hat carries old campaign buttons at the convention in Cleveland.
Carson speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention. The former presidential candidate said Trump skeptics who would vote for Clinton are "not using their God-given brain to think about what they're saying. ... She'll be appointing people who will have an effect on us for generations. And America may never recover."
Trump's daughter Ivanka smiles for a man's photo at the convention.
People react to Cruz's speech at the convention on July 20, 2016.
Clinton, accompanied by first responders and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, visits a memorial outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on July 22, 2016. The nightclub was the site of a June shooting that killed 49 people.
A woman reacts after allegedly being pepper-sprayed as a group of protesters tried to push through the police lines and enter the Democratic National Convention.
Because of the leaked committee emails, many Sanders supporters entered the convention upset.
Former President Bill Clinton acknowledges the crowd after his wife's speech at the convention.
Trump holds two babies during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 29, 2016.
Law enforcement officers make Trump supporters remove a Confederate flag display at a Trump rally in Kissimmee, Florida, on August 11, 2016.
Trump supporters wear prison costumes with the Clintons' names on them at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, on August 23, 2016.
A Clinton supporter waves a flag during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, on August 25, 2016.
Kaine greets a child as he and Clinton arrive at an airport in Cleveland on September 5, 2016.
Trump gives a thumbs-up to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on September 6, 2016.
A Clinton supporter cheers at a rally in Tampa, Florida, on September 6, 2016.
A Trump supporter waits for the start of a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa on September 13, 2016.
The campaign planes of Trump and Clinton sit on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport near Washington on September 16, 2016.
Clinton attends the annual symposium of the Black Women's Agenda on September 16, 2016.
Alec Baldwin plays Trump and Kate McKinnon plays Clinton in a "Saturday Night Live" skit on October 1, 2016.
Kaine and Pence face off in the vice presidential debate.
Pastors pray with Trump during the Republican nominee's visit to Las Vegas on October 5, 2016.
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Ivanka Trump before the second presidential debate.
Trump speaks at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 13, 2016.
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson shakes hands with supporters in Lynchburg, Virginia, on October 17, 2016.
An empty lectern is seen at the Javits Center -- the site of Clinton's election night gathering in New York -- on November 9, 2016. With Clinton trailing in the Electoral College and a few remaining states too close to call, Clinton's campaign chief, John Podesta, announced that Clinton would not be giving a speech to the crowd. She later called Trump to concede the election.
