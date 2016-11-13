Chappelle is right: Trump needs to earn our support

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Minorities may be willing to give Trump a chance, but only if Trump gives them a chance

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" kicked off its first show after Donald Trump was elected president with the perfect host: Dave Chappelle. As both African-American and Muslim, Chappelle stands at the intersection of two discriminated against minority groups. If Chappelle had also been Hispanic and a woman, he would've been every group Trump demonized in this campaign rolled into one. (Well, almost.)

Chappelle concluded his opening monologue about Trump's victory by saying , "I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too." Chappelle may be right that minority communities could be willing to give Trump a chance, but only -- and this is a really big but -- if Trump gives minority communities that same chance.

Now just so it's clear, Chappelle didn't go on "SNL" with the intention of currying favor with Trump. Chappelle delivered a hilarious monologue that comically fileted Trump. He even joked, "America's done it; we've finally elected an Internet troll as President."

And then Chappelle did something that hopefully more will do. He made it clear that despite Trump's win, we are not giving him a free pass for his expressed bigotry and sexism. Chappelle accomplished this with a daring joke, telling us that he was staying in a Trump hotel and when the housekeeper walked in his room, he grabbed her genitals. He then told her, "You know, boss said it was OK." (On "SNL," Chappelle actually used the same "P word" that Trump used in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.)

After a litany of jokes about Trump, white America and Black Lives Matter, Chappelle closed his monologue with some deeply personal reflections. He spoke about recently visiting the White House and thinking about how there was a time that blacks couldn't even visit the White House, let alone dream about being President. The comedian noted the fact we now have a black President "made me feel proud to be an American, and it made me very happy about the prospects of our country."

