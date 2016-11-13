Story highlights Hamilton wins in the wet at Interlagos

(CNN) The battle for Formula One supremacy will go down the final race of the season after Lewis Hamilton dominated a rain-hit Brazilian Grand Prix Sunday to cut teammate Nico Rosberg's title lead.

With the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo hit by heavy rain, Hamilton drove a faultless race to claim his ninth victory of the season, with Rosberg finishing second.

That has seen the German's lead over his Mercedes rival cut to just 12 points heading into the finale in Abu Dhabi in a fortnight's time.

Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen brilliantly overtook Rosberg shortly after the third restart from behind the safety car, but gambled on a change to intermediate rather than wet weather tires and lost position.

After a further pit stop, Verstappen carved his way back through the field to take the final stop on the podium.

