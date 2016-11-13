Story highlights Aleppo residents receive a text message warning them to evacuate

The city has been one of Syria's hardest hit in the civil war

(CNN) Residents in war-ravaged eastern Aleppo received a dire warning early Sunday: Prepare for the city to be bombarded and evacuate in the next 24 hours.

The warnings came via text message, urging the sick and wounded to flee before a "strategically planned assault using high precision weapons occurs within 24 hours."

Rebels were also given an ultimatum to put down their arms and renounce their leadership.

Witnesses told CNN that fighter jets have been spotted and there are reports of skirmishes in the Syrian city.