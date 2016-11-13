Story highlights "What Should I Do Before January?" guide addresses concerns over Trump administration

Health care, immigration and safety are among topics covered

(CNN) Are you a woman who's worried about what life under President Donald Trump could possibly mean for access to birth control or abortion services?

Are you transgender and wondering if now's the time to make sure your photo identification matches your gender identity, in case the new administration intends to pass a law to prevent you from doing so?

Are you an immigrant, documented or undocumented, and unsure of what your rights will be if Trump makes good on plans to enforce deportations? Or, what if you're Muslim and worried about your safety amid rising reports of harassment and hate crimes?

If so, you're not alone, and others want to help.

A Google Drive document with answers to those questions and more has been making the rounds since Thursday, growing in length and information. So many people were looking at "The 'Oh S---! What Should I Do Before January?' Guide" that its creator moved the guide from Google to a WordPress site to keep it from crashing.

