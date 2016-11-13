Breaking News

Michelin launches 2017 Hong Kong and Macau guide

By Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 8:05 PM ET, Sun November 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A newly minted Michelin-star restaurant, VEA dishes feature globally inspired flavors and exquisite presentation.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
VEAA newly minted Michelin-star restaurant, VEA dishes feature globally inspired flavors and exquisite presentation.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Located on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton in Macau, Lai Heen snatched a Michelin star for the first time this year.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Lai HeenLocated on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton in Macau, Lai Heen snatched a Michelin star for the first time this year.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Three-star Michelin mainstay Lung King Heen highlights Cantonese cuisine at its most luxurious.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Lung King HeenThree-star Michelin mainstay Lung King Heen highlights Cantonese cuisine at its most luxurious.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Japanese-French restaurant Ta Vie showcases local and regional ingredients and aims to create fine dining experiences unique to the city.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Ta VieJapanese-French restaurant Ta Vie showcases local and regional ingredients and aims to create fine dining experiences unique to the city.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Founded by chef Lawrence Mok in 2013, this one-star restaurant specializes in teppanyaki.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
IM Teppanyaki & WineFounded by chef Lawrence Mok in 2013, this one-star restaurant specializes in teppanyaki.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Restaurants like Tim Ho Wan make Hong Kong one of the most affordable gourmet cities in the world.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Tim Ho WanRestaurants like Tim Ho Wan make Hong Kong one of the most affordable gourmet cities in the world.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Newcomers to the list like Beefbar reflect the diversity of Hong Kong&#39;s culinary scene.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
BeefbarNewcomers to the list like Beefbar reflect the diversity of Hong Kong's culinary scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
This haute Italian restaurant has retained its three stars, a category that no new restaurant managed to break into in Hong Kong or Macau this year.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
8½ Otto E Mezzo BombanaThis haute Italian restaurant has retained its three stars, a category that no new restaurant managed to break into in Hong Kong or Macau this year.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Following the original Sushi Tokami that opened in Tokyo&#39;s ritzy Ginza district in 2013, its Hong Kong branch opened two years later and soon earned a Michelin star.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Sushi TokamiFollowing the original Sushi Tokami that opened in Tokyo's ritzy Ginza district in 2013, its Hong Kong branch opened two years later and soon earned a Michelin star.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
With three stars, Macau&#39;s Robuchon au Dôme rivals Hong Kong&#39;s finest restaurants.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
Robuchon au DômeWith three stars, Macau's Robuchon au Dôme rivals Hong Kong's finest restaurants.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Founded by chef Lawrence Mok in 2013, this one-star restaurant specializes in teppanyaki.
Photos: 2017 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau highlights
IM Teppanyaki & WineFounded by chef Lawrence Mok in 2013, this one-star restaurant specializes in teppanyaki.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
hong kong vea 01hong kong michelin Lai Heenhong kong dim sum lung king heen 01hong kong ta viehong kong michelin IM Teppanyaki &amp; WineHK dim sum Tim Ho Wan3kong kong beefbar dishasia best restaurants-108½ Otto E Mezzo Bombanahong kong michelin Sushi Tokamiinsiderguide-macau-robuchhong kong michelin IM Teppanyaki &amp; Wine

Story highlights

  • The 2017 Michelin guide to Hong Kong and Macau awards stars to 80 restaurants
  • Hong Kong continues to offer some of the world's most affordable Michelin dining

Hong Kong (CNN)Good news for fans of local Hong Kong cuisine.

The 2017 Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau is out and more than a third of the Hong Kong restaurants granted Michelin stars are Cantonese.
    These include Lung King Heen and T'ang Court, which retained their three stars -- a pre-eminent and exclusive category that no new restaurants managed to break into this year.
    Three-star restaurant Bo Innovation has menus that reimagine the city's classics with dishes like "Fishing Village" and "xiao long bao" -- a classic Shanghainese steamed dumpling in molecular form, made with a spherified coat and a smooth, full-bodied broth filling.
    Meanwhile dim sum and Cantonese joints like Tim Ho Wan and Lei Garden, populating the one-star category, ensure Hong Kong continues to offer some of the most affordable Michelin dining experiences in the world.
    Read More
    A meal at Tim Ho Wan can easily cost less than $12. The humble Michelin mainstay has three branches -- all of which have one-star status.
    MORE: Hong Kong's best dim sum: How to yum cha like a Cantonese

    Contemporary and global

    Several high-end European restaurants have found Hong Kong to be fertile ground for innovation, with the city attracting young foreign chefs who want to cater to cosmopolitan tastes.
    Names familiar to the city's gastronomes such as Amber and Caprice are already famed for infusing global flavors into their top-rated French fare.
    VEA, a newbie in the 2017 Michelin guide, serves sea cucumber stuffed with langoustine and longan fruit as a palate cleanser, among other exquisitely presented and flavored courses.
    Japanese-French restaurant Ta Vie also showcases local and regional ingredients, reflecting the diversity that thrives in Hong Kong's culinary scene.
    "I want to offer dinner experiences that [customers] can have only in Hong Kong, and in my restaurant," chef and co-owner Hideaki Sato tells CNN.
    Below is a list of several highlights from the 2017 Hong Kong Macau Michelin guide, which has a total of 80 restaurants -- 61 in Hong Kong and 19 in Macau.
    There are 53 venues with one star, 19 two-star establishments and eight three-star restaurants.
    To see the full list of Michelin-star restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau, check out the guide's website.

    Three-star restaurants (Hong Kong)

    Bo Innovation (Innovative)
    L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon (French contemporary)
    Lung King Heen (Cantonese)
    8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Italian)
    Sushi Shikon (Japanese)
    T'ang Court (Cantonese)

    Newcomers (Hong Kong)

    Kashiwaya (Japanese)
    Ta Vie (Japanese-French)
    Beefbar (Steakhouse)
    Épure (French)
    IM Teppanyaki & Wine (Japanese Teppanyaki)
    Spring Moon (Cantonese)
    Sushi Tokami (Japanese)
    Yat Tung Heen (Cantonese)
    VEA (Innovative)

    Three-star restaurants (Macau)

    Robuchon au Dôme (French contemporary)
    The Eight (Chinese)

    Newcomers (Macau)

    Feng Wei Ju (Hunanese and Sichuan)
    Mizumi (Japanese)
    Lai Heen (Cantonese)
    Pearl Dragon (Cantonese)
    Ying (Cantonese)