Michelin launches 2017 Hong Kong and Macau guide

Hong Kong (CNN) Good news for fans of local Hong Kong cuisine.

The 2017 Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau is out and more than a third of the Hong Kong restaurants granted Michelin stars are Cantonese.

These include Lung King Heen and T'ang Court, which retained their three stars -- a pre-eminent and exclusive category that no new restaurants managed to break into this year.

Three-star restaurant Bo Innovation has menus that reimagine the city's classics with dishes like "Fishing Village" and "xiao long bao" -- a classic Shanghainese steamed dumpling in molecular form, made with a spherified coat and a smooth, full-bodied broth filling.

Meanwhile dim sum and Cantonese joints like Tim Ho Wan and Lei Garden , populating the one-star category, ensure Hong Kong continues to offer some of the most affordable Michelin dining experiences in the world.