Sting reopens Bataclan after Paris terror attacks

Story highlights Musician Sting headlined the first concert at the Bataclan concert hall since the Paris attacks

89 people died inside concert hall during November 13 attack

(CNN) The Bataclan, the music venue where 89 concertgoers were killed in last year's Paris terror attacks, reopened Saturday with a performance from Sting.

Following a minute of silence, Sting told the audience in French: "We shall not forget them," about the victims.

His performance came a day before the first anniversary of the Paris terror attacks, which left 130 people dead.

On the night of November 13, 2015, three gunmen entered the Bataclan, the small concert hall and opened fire as the U.S. rock band Eagles of Death Metal performed. It was part of a coordinated series of attacks across Paris, claimed by the ISIS militant group.

The Bataclan had remained closed until Saturday.

