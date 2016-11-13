'The Walking Dead' enters brutal new era under Negan's rule

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "The Walking Dead's" fourth episode.

"The Walking Dead" is following what has become a familiar pattern for the AMC hit, as it reaches the midway point of the opening eight-episode flight of a grim, grueling, inordinately sadistic seventh season.

The drill goes something like this: Open with a bang (and then some). Move away from that to pursue lower-key, stand-alone episodes involving different characters. Return to the central plot, before finishing -- last season, anyway -- with some sort of giant cliffhanger, however irritating and manipulative that might be.

The X factor thus far, as Sunday's expanded 85-minute episode made clear, is Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, a charismatic sadist who carries not just a baseball bat but the constant threat of murdering someone at a moment's notice.

Having appeared in three of the four episodes, Morgan has very quickly grabbed the series by the throat and become its centerpiece. Yet the sense of undeniable menace he has brought to the show has been accompanied by uncomfortable, provocative and in some ways problematic themes, beginning with his overt intent to emasculate Rick (Andrew Lincoln), the leader of the group now under Negan's control.

