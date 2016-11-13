Story highlights 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins said post-election moviegoers saw his film as "a place they could go" to escape

The movie saw an almost 40% increase in its box office gross the day after the election

Los Angeles (CNN) As some Americans express heightened concern about the reported rise of hate crimes and bigotry since Donald Trump's presidential win on Tuesday, it seems some have sought an escape from it all at the movies.

In particular, " Moonlight " director Barry Jenkins told a crowd this weekend at AFI Fest in Los Angeles that his movie experienced a major increase at the box office in the days following the election.

"Wednesday morning, this film, on the same amount of screens it was on Tuesday, went up like 40% because people felt this film was a place they could go to assuage or address whatever it was they are feeling in response to Tuesday," Jenkins told the crowd at a conversation about the movie held at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. "I couldn't have anticipated that."

"Moonlight" is a coming-of-age tale that follows three distinct periods in the life of character named Chiron, played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes.

