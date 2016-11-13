Bikers rescue stranded Bruce Springsteen

Story highlights Bikers were surprised to spot Bruce Springsteen by the side of the road

They took him to a local restaurant after his motorcycle's battery died

(CNN) Dan Barkalow did not think twice before stopping by the side of the road near Freehold, New Jersey, to help out a stranded fellow biker.

Then he noticed the guy looked familiar. It was none other than Bruce Springsteen.

"It's a day I probably won't forget for a while," Dan Barkalow, 54, told CNN. "The moment I got off the bike I saw it was him, and he was a real nice, down-to-earth guy."

Barkalow was leading a group of bikers, the Freehold American Legion Riders, back from a Veteran's Day ceremony Friday at the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Holmdel, New Jersey, when he saw the broken-down bike and pulled over.

Barkalow said he was "a little starstruck" upon recognizing Springsteen but immediately tried to assist the rocker, a Freehold native who still lives nearby.

