South Korean prosecutors to question President Park as protests swell

Story highlights Hundreds of thousands of people protested in Seoul over the weekend

Park has apologized twice for the scandal that's seen several aides resign

(CNN) Seoul prosecutors are set to question South Korean President Park Geun-hye early this week for her role in the political corruption scandal involving an informal adviser.

It follows a second weekend of mass protests that saw hundreds of thousands of demonstrators cram city streets demanding her resignation.

Park has admitted sharing classified documents with close friend and informal adviser Choi Soon-sil.

Choi is accused of using her relationship with Park to acquire millions of dollars in donations for her foundations. She's been arrested on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, this will be the first time in the country's history that a president has been questioned by prosecutors.

