New Zealand: 7.8-magnitude quake rocks south, triggers tsunami

Story highlights Tsunami hits country's eastern coast

Quake struck northeast of Christchurch

(CNN) A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has jolted New Zealand's South Island and triggered a tsunami, sending people running into the streets in a panic.

The quake struck around 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) northeast of the city of Christchurch just after midnight local time on Monday, the US Geological Survey reported, and triggered waves of 2.49 meters above usual tide levels, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

But New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defense warned that the worst may be yet to come. The agency said on Twitter that the country's entire east coast was at threat and could expect waves of between three and five meters.

"Move inland or to higher ground immediately," the warning said.

