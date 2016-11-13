New Zealand: 7.8-magnitude quake rocks south, triggers tsunami threat

Story highlights "Tsunami waves" hit eastern coast

Quake struck northeast of Christchurch

(CNN) A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked New Zealand's South Island on Sunday, triggering high waves and a tsunami warning as people fled buildings in a panic.

The quake struck around 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) northeast of the city of Christchurch, the US Geological Survey recorded, while waves of 2.49 meters above usual tide levels were measured near the epicenter by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

The country's entire east coast is at threat of dangerous waves that could arrive immediately, the New Zealand Civil Defense said on Twitter in an advisory.

"Move inland or to higher ground immediately," the warning said.

remember to drop, cover and hold in any quakes - aftershocks will continue. stay safe. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/PXnsvOF63S — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) 13 November 2016

While the PTWC said it measured "tsunami waves," it did not issue a warning.

