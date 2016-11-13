Myanmar Air Force helicopters fire on armed villagers in Rakhine state

Story highlights Rakhine State is home to many Rohingyas, a persecuted minority in Myanmar

Human Rights Watch says Rohingya villages have been destroyed by fire

(CNN) Myanmar's government says Air Force helicopters opened fire on attackers in troubled Rakhine State Sunday after two soldiers were killed in clashes with men armed with guns, knives and spears.

As many as 500 men ambushed troops as they tried to carry out "clearance operations" in Maungtaw and Yathedaung townships near the border with Bangladesh, according to a government statement.

After forces repelled them with gunfire, six attackers were found dead and 36 men were arrested, the statement said.

Rakhine State is home to a large population of Rohingya Muslims, a stateless ethnic minority that's faced discrimination and persecution for years.

Myanmar, a Buddhist majority country, officially denies recognition of the term "Rohingya" and regards them as illegal Bengali migrants.

