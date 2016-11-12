45 killed at religious shrine in Pakistan by ISIS suicide bomber

Story highlights 45 people dead, dozens injured after suicide attack on religious shrine in Pakistan

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack

(CNN) A suicide bomb attack killed at least 45 people during a religious ceremony in the remote mountains of Pakistan Saturday evening, according to local law enforcement.

Through its media wing Amaq, ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast on a Sufi shrine in the Lasbela district of Balochistan, 120 miles from Karachi.

About 500 people had assembled to perform a Sufi ritual at the Shah Noorani Shrine when the bomb went off, according to Sarfaraz Bugti, the home minister of Balochistan province.

The remoteness of the region is making it difficult to get emergency services to the area, he said.

CNN Map

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif issued a statement, condemning the blast and ordering federal and provincial authorities to "bring the perpetrators to task immediately."

