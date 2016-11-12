Colombia signs peace deal with FARC

Story highlights Colombia's government has reached a new peace deal with FARC rebels

The move comes after previous deal was defeated by voters in October

(CNN) Colombia's government and the FARC rebel group signed a peace accord Saturday after years of negotiations and half a century of conflict, according to tweets by the parties involved.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced Saturday evening on Twitter that he has "great news for the country" and would be addressing the nation at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, one of the chief negotiators of the FARC guerrilla movement, Ivan Marquez, tweeted, "The new peace accord is the victory for Colombia."

That tweet was followed by one from the leader of FARC, Timoleón Jiménez -- known by his nom de guerre "Timochenko" -- who wrote, "At this moment, delegation chiefs from the government and FARC are signing final agreement."

US Secretary of State John Kerry issued a statement saying, "I want to congratulate the government and people of Colombia on achieving a revised peace agreement."

