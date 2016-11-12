Story highlights Dozens of wildfires spring up across the southeast

Evacuations of communities and towns take place

(CNN) Dozens of wildfires ravaging forests in Appalachia are prompting mass evacuations -- including an entire town in western North Carolina, a state official said.

The Party Rock Fire, which has consumed about 2,000 acres, was headed toward Lake Lure, a community of about 1,200 people, beside a lake by the same name in Chimney Rock State Park on Saturday, said Brian Haines, spokesman for the North Carolina Forest Service.

"It's headed toward town. They are hoping to stop it before it gets there," Haines said. "The only people there now, I think, are the firefighters."

Authorities earlier evacuated another 127 residences and vacation homes threatened by the fire in the area, about 30 miles southeast of Asheville, Haines said. Authorities are warning people in other rural communities to be ready to flee.

The fire started last Saturday on Party Rock, prompting evacuations there and also around the village of Chimney Rock, CNN-affiliate WLOS reported