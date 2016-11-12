Story highlights Storms need moist air to develop, and Southeast has faced a drought this fall

There hasn't been a US tornado to date in November -- usually a time for deadly storms

(CNN) Severe weather is often associated with spring, but fall is a second deadly season for tornadoes, especially for Gulf Coast states.

There hasn't been a single tornado to date this month in the country. Last year 99 tornadoes occurred in November.

On average, the month sees 58 tornadoes, most occurring in Texas, which averages nine in November.

Drought is overwhelming Southeastern states this fall, and temperatures have soared, depleting ground moisture.

Storms need moist air to develop, and the lack of moisture this fall has inhibited storm development both for the much needed rain and the formation of supercell storms capable of producing tornadoes.

