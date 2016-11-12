Breaking News

November sees a dry spell for rain -- and tornadoes

By Rachel Aissen, CNN

Updated 5:09 PM ET, Sat November 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A drought has kept water levels low at Lake Purdy near Birmingham, Alabama. It means few storms, too.
A drought has kept water levels low at Lake Purdy near Birmingham, Alabama. It means few storms, too.

Story highlights

  • Storms need moist air to develop, and Southeast has faced a drought this fall
  • There hasn't been a US tornado to date in November -- usually a time for deadly storms

(CNN)Severe weather is often associated with spring, but fall is a second deadly season for tornadoes, especially for Gulf Coast states.

There hasn't been a single tornado to date this month in the country. Last year 99 tornadoes occurred in November.
    Dallas-area tornadoes
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Josh White gets emotional as he recounts how he lived through the tornado that hit Garland, Texas, on Saturday, December 28. The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes were part of storms that ripped through the Dallas area, killing 11 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Josh White gets emotional as he recounts how he lived through the tornado that hit Garland, Texas, on Saturday, December 28. The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes were part of storms that ripped through the Dallas area, killing 11 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    An emergency vehicle drives through a neighborhood in Rowlett, Texas, on Sunday, December 27. Crews were scouring debris for victims and assessing damage.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    An emergency vehicle drives through a neighborhood in Rowlett, Texas, on Sunday, December 27. Crews were scouring debris for victims and assessing damage.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Bob Moore walks through his home in Rowlett the morning after it was hit by a tornado.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Bob Moore walks through his home in Rowlett the morning after it was hit by a tornado.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    A Christmas tree lies in the wreckage of a family&#39;s home in Rowlett on December 27.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    A Christmas tree lies in the wreckage of a family's home in Rowlett on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    A bus is overturned in Garland on December 27.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    A bus is overturned in Garland on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Debris is scattered around a driveway in Rowlett on December 27.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Debris is scattered around a driveway in Rowlett on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Tornado damage is seen in a neighborhood in Garland on December 27.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Tornado damage is seen in a neighborhood in Garland on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    A Rowlett home is heavily damaged.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    A Rowlett home is heavily damaged.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    This apartment building in Garland was damaged as well.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    This apartment building in Garland was damaged as well.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Michael Downard stands outside his house in Rowlett the morning after it was struck by a tornado.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Michael Downard stands outside his house in Rowlett the morning after it was struck by a tornado.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Damage is seen in a Garland neighborhood on December 27.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    Damage is seen in a Garland neighborhood on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    A flipped vehicle is seen in Rowlett.
    Photos: Dallas-area tornadoes
    A flipped vehicle is seen in Rowlett.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    02 severe weather 122803 tornado texas 122707 tornado texas 122701 tx tornadoes 1228RESTRICTED 02 tx tornadoes 122803 tx tornadoes 122802 tornado texas 122705 tornado texas 122708 tornado texas 122704 tornado texas 122701 tornado texas 122706 tornado texas 1227
    On average, the month sees 58 tornadoes, most occurring in Texas, which averages nine in November.
    Drought is overwhelming Southeastern states this fall, and temperatures have soared, depleting ground moisture.
    Storms need moist air to develop, and the lack of moisture this fall has inhibited storm development both for the much needed rain and the formation of supercell storms capable of producing tornadoes.
    Read More
    Precipitation has been near or at zero for weeks in the region. The last measurable day of rain in Birmingham, Alabama, was September 18.
    Tornadoes Fast Facts
    Tornadoes Fast Facts
    There's been an "exceptional" drought -- the most severe kind -- along the Mississippi and Alabama border, and it's also expanded into eastern Alabama, northern Georgia and western North Carolina.
    As a result, wildfires have become the main disaster threat this fall.
    This week more than 50 wildfires burned across the region; those fires have now been reduced to 38, but some remain fairly large. The Rough Ridge fire in Georgia currently has 10,336 acres burning and is only 13% contained.
    It may seem we have traded one natural disaster for another, but meteorologists caution the month is not over.
    Top 5 tornado outbreaks in November

    • November 21-23, 1992 -- 105
    • November 23-24, 2004 -- 93
    • November 9-11, 2002 -- 82
    • November 17, 2013 -- 74
    • November 23-24, 2001 -- 66

    Source: National Weather Service

    "We are not out of the woods yet. People don't think about November being a season for severe weather so they tend to let their guard down, especially when storms have been virtually nonexistent," CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. "In fact, the Southeast states are particularly at risk for tornadoes this time of year. All it takes is one outbreak."
    Four of the five biggest outbreaks in November occurred in the latter part of the month, including 105 over a three-day period in 1992.
    The current trend for weather has been dry, but if moisture pushes back into the weather equation, the possibility for severe storms and tornadoes exists till the end of the month.