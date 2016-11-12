Mistrial in murder trial of Ex-University of Cincinnati cop

Story highlights A jury was unable to reach a verdict after deliberating for more than 25 hours

Ray Tensing charged with murder in death of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop

(CNN) A mistrial was declared Saturday in the murder trial of former University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing in connection with the fatal July 2015 shooting of motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than 25 hours before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan E. Shanahan declared a mistrial.

Tensing testified this week that he was being dragged by the left arm when he reached up and shot DuBose.

Prosecutors told the jury that Tensing wasn't being pulled by the car and didn't need to fire the single shot at Dubose's head.

Much of the shooting was recorded on the body camera of the one-time officer.

