England defeats South Africa after a decade of trying

(CNN) England's rugby players have extended their winning streak under new boss Eddie Jones with a convincing victory over South Africa in the autumn internationals.

The home side beat the Springboks 37-21 in a damp London and made it 10 wins from 10 games for the coach who took over after England's dismal showing in the World Cup last year.

It was also the first time in a decade that England has managed to beat South Africa, with tries from Jonny May, Courtney Lawes, George Ford and Owen Farrell.

Jones had branded Saturday's opponents "bullies" in the run-up to the game and his team made a poor start, conceding three penalties in the opening five minutes.

Coach: It's only a pass mark

