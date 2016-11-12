Tens of thousands plan women's march on Washington

Story highlights The page's description says it is a "inclusive march" for "everyone who supports women's rights"

More than 40,000 people say they are attending

Washington (CNN) Tens of thousands of people say they are participating in a "Women's March on Washington" the day after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

The event, which is publicized on Facebook and scheduled for January 21, has garnered national attention and is titled the "Women's March on Washington." Previously, it was called the "Million Women March on D.C."

As of Saturday, the page had more than 44,000 individuals who said they were going, with more than 121,000 people saying they were interested.

Fontaine Pearson, one of the march's organizers, said in a phone call that the march is not a protest against Trump or the legitimacy of the election, but said it is to shed light on women's issues, including sexual assault and workplace discrimination.

"We're strong, but this has been a very difficult election for a lot of women," Pearson said, also noting that she had seen interest from individuals on both side of political aisle.

