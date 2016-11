A guide on how to get your Congress member's attention

Story highlights Former congress worker Emily Ellsworth tweeted a series of practical advice

Ellsworth urged those disappointed by the election results to "mobilize"

Ellsworth: "You don't have to have money to get an appointment or meeting with a congressional staffer"

(CNN) Advice from an ex-Capitol Hill staffer on how to get a Congress member's attention has gone viral in the aftermath of the close and divisive 2016 election.

Emily Ellsworth , a writer and editor from Salt Lake City, worked for both Utah Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Chris Stewart, acting as a liaison for people and the federal agencies they needed help with.

Part of her job, she says, was to file phone calls, letters and visits from constituents. Now, after seeing protests in the wake of the election, her Twitter essay on the best ways to contact Congress has been tweeted more than 9,000 times as of late Saturday afternoon.

First, tweeting or writing on Facebook is largely ineffective. I never looked at those comments except to remove the harassing ones. — Emily Ellsworth (@editoremilye) November 12, 2016

"Like a lot of people, I've been reeling from the election," Ellsworth, a registered Republican who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, told CNN Saturday.

"So I thought people might like to know how you mobilize and activate individual communities to reach each member of Congress. I just thought I have this knowledge and I did this for six years and it's probably important for people to know what those specific actions are," she explained.

