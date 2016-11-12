Turkish government issues US travel advisory after anti-Trump protests

Story highlights Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of several US cities

The Turkish government said "racists and xenophobic incidents increased in USA"

Washington (CNN) The Turkish government warned Turkish citizens in the United States or considering traveling to the US to "be careful due to protests" following the election of Donald Trump.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of several US cities following Trump's election, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Oakland and Portland. Most demonstrations have been peaceful but some led to arrests and incidents of violence.

The advisory did not specifically mention Trump but said the unrest began after Tuesday's elections.

"Sometimes the protests turn violent and criminal while protesters (are) detained by security forces," the ministry of foreign affairs said Saturday, adding that "racists and xenophobic incidents increased in USA."

"Considering the risks, we advise our citizens living and traveling to US to follow local media, to follow the warning of our embassy in Washington and American security forces, to stay away from protests, to increase their security in work space and to apply to local security when there is a racist or xenophobic attack while keeping calm," the statement added.

