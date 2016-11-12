Story highlights Poll expert Dr. Sam Wang vowed to "eat a bug" if Trump won more than 240 electoral votes

On Saturday, he made good on his promise

Wang described the cricket's taste as "a little nutty"

(CNN) In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's stunning electoral upset, many pollsters ate crow.

On Saturday, one even ate bug.

After CNN's Michael Smerconish reminded Dr. Sam Wang of his wager, the somewhat resigned-looking founder of the Princeton Election Consortium presented what he described as "a can of gourmet-style crickets, from the point of view of a pet."

But before he dug in, Dr. Wang, who already appeared to regret his decision, had a few words to say on warning against sensationalist media coverage of the new administration.

